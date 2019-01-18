Technical problems leave fans unable to buy tickets for 'Hamilton' in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Frustrated theatre fans are having trouble buying tickets for one of the most anticipated shows coming to New Orleans.

"Verified fans" were promised an opportunity to buy tickets for the renowned musical 'Hamilton' at 10 a.m. Friday. But many people said the page has been accessible since the tickets went up for sale.

People are taking to social media in an attempt to reach Ticketmaster to find out why they are unable to purchase tickets.

That was on of the most stressful things I've done in awhile outside of watching a Saints game. That did not go smoothly @Ticketmaster. I was kicked out several times, purchases failed, got messages that I couldn't buy on this device, I should try a laptop. (I was on a laptop.) pic.twitter.com/qWrweWFIZY — Susan Whelan (@nolamaven) January 18, 2019

Come on @Ticketmaster! I’ve lost three carts for Hamilton in NOLA. What’s the point of getting past queue if I can’t even purchase tickets! This is ridiculous! #ticketmaster #disaster — Amanda Bodin (@mormongirl97) January 18, 2019

@Ticketmaster you suck. #hamilton #nolapresale. Infuriating process that results in lots of waiting for nothing. “Sit tight, we’re securing your Verified Tickets...” is an empty promise. — keepmoving (@keep_moving) January 18, 2019

Some claim they've had better luck buying tickets through their tablets instead of using a desktop computer.

For those of you trying to get Hamilton tickets, I was having no luck on desktops with a verified account.



I could select tickets, but every time I went to purchase it wouldn't go through.



I went to my Ipad and go through and purchased on my first try — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) January 18, 2019

Hamilton will run at the Saenger Theater from March 12-31.