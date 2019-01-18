66°
Technical problems leave fans unable to buy tickets for 'Hamilton' in New Orleans

3 hours 6 seconds ago Friday, January 18 2019 Jan 18, 2019 January 18, 2019 10:53 AM January 18, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

NEW ORLEANS - Frustrated theatre fans are having trouble buying tickets for one of the most anticipated shows coming to New Orleans.

"Verified fans" were promised an opportunity to buy tickets for the renowned musical 'Hamilton' at 10 a.m. Friday. But many people said the page has been accessible since the tickets went up for sale.

People are taking to social media in an attempt to reach Ticketmaster to find out why they are unable to purchase tickets.

Some claim they've had better luck buying tickets through their tablets instead of using a desktop computer.

 

Hamilton will run at the Saenger Theater from March 12-31.

