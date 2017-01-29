63°
Tears and detention for US visitors as Trump travel ban hits

January 29, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK - President Donald Trump's plan to fight terrorism by temporarily stopping citizens of seven nations from entering the country has gotten off to a chaotic start.

Family reunions were blocked on Saturday, refugees from war-torn countries were turned away and border agents detained scores of unsuspecting travelers at airports.

By Saturday night, a federal judge in New York had issued an order blocking the government from deporting people with valid visas who arrived after Trump's travel ban took effect. But confusion remained about who could stay and who will be kept out.

Among those caught in limbo were Iraqis who'd been promised a life in America because of their service to the U.S. military, frail and elderly travelers from Iran and Yemen, and longtime U.S. residents traveling abroad.

