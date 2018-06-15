81°
Latest Weather Blog
Team Honda offering free child safety seat checks this weekend
BATON ROUGE - Drivers will be able to get their child seats check free at their local Honda dealership this Saturday.
The open event will teach attendees the importance of child seat maintenance. Trained technicians and instructors will also be on-hand to check attendees' child seats and provide tips for keeping the child passengers safe.
The event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Team Honda dealership on Siegen Lane.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man seen sneaking around EBR suburb, peering into homes in the early...
-
Flooding near LSU Friday afternoon
-
Officer helps stranded driver then pays to fill his gas tank
-
Man rushed to hospital after being crushed between vehicle and a building...
-
Downed power lines reported, second morning outage in College Drive area
Sports Video
-
Temeka Johnson basketball camp about more than the game
-
Saints looking to fill backfield void during Ingram's 4-game absence
-
Saints RB Mark Ingram says he's 'not angry' with his contract
-
Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints
-
New coach excited to change basketball culture at Southern