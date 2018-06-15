81°
Team Honda offering free child safety seat checks this weekend

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Drivers will be able to get their child seats check free at their local Honda dealership this Saturday.

The open event will teach attendees the importance of child seat maintenance. Trained technicians and instructors will also be on-hand to check attendees' child seats and provide tips for keeping the child passengers safe.

The event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Team Honda dealership on Siegen Lane.

