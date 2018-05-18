Teachers demand more be done when it comes to supplemental pay

BATON ROUGE - A last-minute vote from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System might be the start to a resolution teachers have been demanding.



Last month, tax payers voted to let East Baton Rouge Parish teachers keep their supplemental pay, which they've been receiving since the 1980's. Some teacher say it is still not enough.



"I hope that you support them and give them more money," Maria Stephens said, "because I don't understand how someone can live on $25,000 a year."



Teachers are hoping to get additional money by ending ITEP, which is an incentive program the state uses to attract industrial manufactures.



"We cannot afford to give any of this money to tax exemptions," ITEP supporter Connie Fabre said. "Industry is not investing as much any more, and it's going to be a slow decline, so I think that they're going to achieve the opposite of what they want."



Although the vote to consider the resolution was postponed by board members at the meeting, the groups wanted to make sure their voice were heard.



"We wanted to make sure that they know we are watching, that this is a serious issue, and it's important to people," Jennifer Carwile of Together Baton Rouge said.



According to Louisiana economic development data, if the industrial tax exemptions went toward teachers' salaries, each teacher would receive around $4,900 annually.