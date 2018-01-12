Teacher who was arrested says board president should resign

Photo: KATC

ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) - The Louisiana teacher who was arrested after questioning her superintendent's pay raise at a school board meeting says the board's president should resign.

Deyshia Hargrave, whose removal in handcuffs sparked internet outrage, made the remarks to The Associated Press before a Thursday rally of her supporters in the city of Abbeville. Supporters accompanied her wearing T-shirts with the words: "Stand by Deyshia."

Hargrave says Reggie Hilts, the deputy city marshal who arrested her at the Vermilion Parish School Board "needs more training." But she stopped short of saying he should lose his job.

Hargrave was ejected after School Board President Anthony Fontana tried to silence her questioning the superintendent's raise when teacher salaries haven't been increased in 10 years.