57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teacher who was arrested says board president should resign

7 hours 40 minutes 53 seconds ago Thursday, January 11 2018 Jan 11, 2018 January 11, 2018 4:56 PM January 11, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KATC
ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) - The Louisiana teacher who was arrested after questioning her superintendent's pay raise at a school board meeting says the board's president should resign.
  
Deyshia Hargrave, whose removal in handcuffs sparked internet outrage, made the remarks to The Associated Press before a Thursday rally of her supporters in the city of Abbeville. Supporters accompanied her wearing T-shirts with the words: "Stand by Deyshia."
  
Hargrave says Reggie Hilts, the deputy city marshal who arrested her at the Vermilion Parish School Board "needs more training." But she stopped short of saying he should lose his job.
  
Hargrave was ejected after School Board President Anthony Fontana tried to silence her questioning the superintendent's raise when teacher salaries haven't been increased in 10 years.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days