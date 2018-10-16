Teacher 'stunned' as former student reveals she's giving him a kidney

Photo: Kathy Hubler Young/ABC News

NEW CUMBERLAND, PA. - A retired teacher was overcome with emotions when he learned a former student at the school he taught out years ago was giving him a kidney.

On October 7, George Labecki was surprised by Lindsay Arnold Wenrich who revealed she was giving him the life-saving gift, according to ABC News.

"I was stunned," Labecki said. "I was overpowered about the absolutely grand size [gesture] of what she was about to do for me. I was speechless, absolutely speechless."

Labecki has experienced health issues for several years, but in January of last year his organs began to fail and he was placed on a transplant list. In April, his wife convinced him to post about his situation on social media.

Many of Labecki's former colleagues shared the post. That's when Wenrich stepped into the picture. ABC News says Weinrich didn't have Labecki has a teacher, but she attended Cedar Cliff where he had taught English 36 years ago.

"I thought, 'wow, this is hitting kind of close to home,'" Weinrich said adding that Labecki was a popular teacher who all the kids knew in high school. "It's not super often that I see someone I know who needs an organ donor and even though I never had him, Cedar Cliff is a close-knit community."

The surgery is set for October 26.