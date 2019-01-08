72°
Latest Weather Blog
Teacher seen dragging student no longer teaches at school
GREENUP, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky school district says a teacher seen dragging an elementary student on video no longer teaches at the school.
Greenup County Schools Superintendent Sherry Horsley said in a statement Monday to WSAZ-TV that as soon as administrators became aware of the incident, they contacted the student's parents, got medical attention for the child and reported the incident to child protective services.
The video shows a teacher at Wurtland Elementary School dragging a 9-year-old boy by what appears to be his wrists in October.
The boy's mother, Angel Nelson, says her son has been diagnosed with autism and other disorders and has limited speech. She said her son was diagnosed with sprains to both wrists afterward.
The school district hasn't released the teacher's name.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cancer Services offers STEM camp for children with cancer
-
Former LSU coach Les Miles goes full 'Mad Hatter' in new commercial
-
St. Amant High joins list of Ascension schools restored after 2016 flood
-
Vigil held in Marksville for five Louisiana children killed in crash
-
Clinton residents say boil advisory not issued for recent water line break