Teacher says she didn't know wearing blackface was offensive

1 hour 34 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, November 01 2018 Nov 1, 2018 November 01, 2018 3:46 PM November 01, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: New York Post
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - A teacher in an Iowa district that has been criticized for discriminating against minorities says she regrets wearing blackface for a Halloween costume and that she didn't know it is offensive.
  
The Davenport school district has said it's investigating teacher Megan Luloff, who wore the makeup for her costume when she attended an Oct. 19 party unconnected to her job.
  
Her attorney said in a letter Wednesday that Luloff had never heard the term blackface, didn't know its history or "how hurtful it is to all African-Americans." The letter also says Luloff regrets her actions.
  
A district spokeswoman Thursday would confirm only that Luloff remains employed.
  
The district is under state supervision because a disproportionate number of minority students have been identified for special education and subjected to discipline.

