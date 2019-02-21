Teacher pleads guilty to trying to coerce child for sex

Photo: WBZ-TV

BOSTON (AP) - A teacher from Louisiana has pleaded guilty to trying to persuade an 11-year-old Massachusetts girl into having sex and sending her sexually explicit photos.

Federal prosecutors say 25-year-old Logan Procell pleaded guilty Wednesday to coercion and enticement of a minor and transfer of obscene material to a minor.

Prosecutors say Procell first contacted the girl via Snapchat after seeing her on a different online application. Procell and the girl exchanged more than 1,600 texts, some of which contained sexually explicit images, requests for pornographic images and discussions about meeting for sex.

The girl's mother discovered the messages and contacted police.

Procell was a chemistry teacher at a high school in Noble, Louisiana, at the time.

He faces 10 years to life in prison at sentencing scheduled for June 3.