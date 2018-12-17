Teacher accused of stealing $750 violin from student to pay fine

TUCKER, Ga. - A Georgia elementary school teacher has been arrested for allegedly stealing a violin from a student.

Kalif Jones, 21, an instructor at Brockett Elementary School was apprehended after he was seen in surveillance footage taking a 9-year-old student's instrument, ABC News reports. Authorities say the student reported the violin missing to their parents who contacted the school principal.

Police said Jones confessed to taking the instrument, which he planned to sell to pay a $700 ticket. He was charged with theft, according to court documents.