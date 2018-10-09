82°
Taylor Swift makes politics personal with endorsement

Tuesday, October 09 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Taylor Swift's first big jump into politics might have gained her some extra haters, but many observers don't think her endorsement in a competitive midterm U.S. Senate race will result in a massive backlash against the country-singer-turned-pop-star.
  
President Trump and Republicans have criticized Swift following her surprise statement endorsing Tennessee Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Phil Bredesen over Republican candidate Marsha Blackburn.
  
But she stuck to issues that were important to her, including women's rights, LGBTQ rights and human rights, and made her argument in a personal way, rather than party-based.
  
While some fans may prefer her to "shut up and sing," observers say she's unlikely to face any strong backlash that could hurt her career.
