Taxpayers encouraged to check refund status online

BATON ROUGE- Louisiana taxpayers can check the status of their state income tax refunds online with the "Where's My Refund?" app on the Louisiana Department of Revenue website.

Due to extremely high call volume during the tax filing season, taxpayers will get a faster answer about their refunds status by searching online instead of calling, according to a release. Residents can visit the LDR website and enter their social security number, the relevant tax year, the filing status, and the refund amount shown on their tax return.

Taxpayers can generally expect their refunds within 60 days of the filing date if they file their taxes electronically, and within 14 weeks if they file paper returns. Refunds can be delayed if taxpayers fail to keep their address current with the Department of Revenue, if there are math errors or other problems with the tax return, or if the return triggers fraud indicators.

The Louisiana individual income tax filing deadline is May 15.