Tax preparer pleads guilty to failing to pay $350K in taxes

1 hour 35 minutes 10 seconds ago April 22, 2017 Apr 22, 2017 Saturday, April 22 2017 April 22, 2017 4:08 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LAFAYETTE - The owner of a Louisiana tax preparation business has pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return and failing to pay more than $350,000 in taxes.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook's office said in a statement that 49-year-old Kevin Dalcourt, of Lafayette, faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison and a $250,000 fine following his guilty plea Wednesday to one count of making a false tax return.

His sentencing is set for July 21.

Dalcourt owned and managed Kevin's Tax Service in Lafayette. Prosecutors said Dalcourt trained his staff to use false information in customers' tax returns to increase the amount of their returns.

His wife, Tamiko Dalcour, pleaded guilty in March to a misdemeanor charge of failing to file the couple's 2012 joint tax return.

