Tax filing extensions available for tornado-impacted areas

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Revenue is offering tax filing and payment extensions to taxpayers impacted by severe storms and tornadoes that struck the state on Feb. 7.

Tax filing and payment extensions are offered for residents whose homes, critical tax records or principal places of business are located in the following ZIP codes:

Livingston Parish:

70447

70454

70462

70706

70785

Orleans Parish:

70126

70127

70128

70129

The Department of Revenue will waive any late filing penalties, late payment penalties and interest for payments and tax returns that are submitted by the extended deadlines. Any return or amount on which penalty or interest began occurring before Feb. 7 is not eligible for relief.

Sales, Severance and Excise:



The extended deadline for sales, severance and excise taxes is May 15.

Individual Income and Corporate Income & Franchise:

The extended filing deadline is June 30.

Click here for more information and a complete list of taxes and due dates for eligible relief.