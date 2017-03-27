Tax assessor begins surveys of flood-damaged property in Ascension

ASCENSION – The tax assessor is going door-to-door in Ascension Parish, surveying residents' property that were impacted by the August flood.

Justin Champlin, the chief deputy tax assessor says they plan on going to more than 6,000 flood-damaged properties in the parish.

"All houses are different, so each house you have to knock on each door," Champlin said.

The chief assessor made a stop to the home of Robert Boudreaux, who is remodeling after his home that was hit by 16 inches of water.

"We're probably 60-70 percent done re-building. We're waiting on some cabinets and some flooring," Boudreaux said.

Champlin said the damaged properties will be taxed on the portion of repairs that have been completed.

"We want to know where they're at. What the status is and how much work have they done at this point," Champlin said.

Homeowners who are not able to move back in may not have to pay any property taxes for the year.

The tax assessor plans to wrap up the surveys by mid-June.