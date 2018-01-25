Task force considering random, mandatory drug testing for LSU Greek Life

BATON ROUGE - In the wake of a turbulent year for the school's Greek community, a task force assembled by LSU leadership is weighing the possibility of cracking down even harder on drug use within its fraternities and sororities.

In a meeting hosted by the university's Greek Life Task Force Wednesday, the group announced it was considering mandatory, random drug screenings as one of its recommendations to LSU President F. King Alexander.

Alexander organized the task force to recommend courses of action following the alleged hazing incident that ended in the death of freshman student Max Gruver. An autopsy revealed Gruver had an elevated blood-alcohol level and marijuana in his system, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office.

Immediately following Gruver's death, all Greek activities were suspended while authorities investigated the incident. In addition, the national chapter of Phi Delta Theta removed the charter from its LSU chapter, which was at the center of the teen's death, effectively shuttering the fraternity.

A final report and list of recommendations will be provided to the president by Feb. 21, 2018.