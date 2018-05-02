Tasha Clark Amar dealt a blow in court

BATON ROUGE- An ad hoc judge appointed by the Louisiana Supreme Court to hear Tasha Clark Amar’s motion to have Judge Don Johnson recused, ruled against her Wednesday.

Clark Amar is suing the Plummer family for defamation after they talked about what she did in WBRZ reports. Clark Amar is the Director of the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging and named herself as the overseer in a will that would have benefited her to the tune of $120,000.

All sides backed off the will following WBRZ stories.

Judge Max Tobias said there was insufficient evidence to prove that Johnson had a bias in the case. He also said the Supreme Court would not want to pay for an ad hoc when he has not recused himself, and feels he can sit on the case.

Tobias urged Clark Amar’s attorney to subpoena Judge Johnson to hear from him.

Charlotte McGehee who is representing Clark Amar argued that in a prior criminal case involving Billy Colvin, all the judges recused themselves. Colvin was a worker in the clerk of court’s office when evidence went missing. He was also the son of a sitting judge.

McGehee also said intense media coverage in both the newspaper and on television may cause an adverse impact.

Tobias said there are plenty of cases that get media attention and that is not a reason why an outside judge would need to be appointed.

McGehee said she plans to refile her motion at a later date.