Tanker truck overturns after train crash in White Castle

Update: All lanes are now open on LA 69 after being closed nearly 12 hours.

IBERVILLE PARISH - Authorities are responding to a crash involving a train and a tanker truck.

The crash was reported before 8:30 a.m. at LA 69 and LA 1 in White Castle. According to authorities, the truck is carrying propane at the time of the crash. Authorities say a small amount of diesel did leak as result of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

Louisiana State Police say that White Castle Police will be handling the investigation. The Department of Environmental Quality and Entergy were called to the scene.

LA 69 is closed in both directions at the railroad crossing south of LA 1 near Cambre Street, drivers are urged to use Catherine Road to bypass the accident.

Residents on Bowie Street, Willow Street, Mayor Doc Foley Street, and Cambry Street are being asked to evacuate their homes as a precaution and head to the community center at 32725 Bowie Street.

Here’s a closer view of the flipped tanker. Union Pacific arrived about 15 minutes ago.



White Castle PD, Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and LSP on scene @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/9rGFZJEIS4 — Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) August 10, 2018

Around 1 p.m. crews started pumping out the propane from the wrecked tanker.