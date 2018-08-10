Latest Weather Blog
Tanker truck overturns after train crash in White Castle
Update: All lanes are now open on LA 69 after being closed nearly 12 hours.
IBERVILLE PARISH - Authorities are responding to a crash involving a train and a tanker truck.
The crash was reported before 8:30 a.m. at LA 69 and LA 1 in White Castle. According to authorities, the truck is carrying propane at the time of the crash. Authorities say a small amount of diesel did leak as result of the crash.
No injuries were reported.
Louisiana State Police say that White Castle Police will be handling the investigation. The Department of Environmental Quality and Entergy were called to the scene.
LA 69 is closed in both directions at the railroad crossing south of LA 1 near Cambre Street, drivers are urged to use Catherine Road to bypass the accident.
Residents on Bowie Street, Willow Street, Mayor Doc Foley Street, and Cambry Street are being asked to evacuate their homes as a precaution and head to the community center at 32725 Bowie Street.
Here’s a closer view of the flipped tanker. Union Pacific arrived about 15 minutes ago.— Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) August 10, 2018
White Castle PD, Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and LSP on scene @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/9rGFZJEIS4
Around 1 p.m. crews started pumping out the propane from the wrecked tanker.
Right now the gas company is pumping out the propane from the wrecked tanker so they can tow the truck. For safety precautions the Town of White Castle evacuated approximately 4 dozen residents nearby @wbrz pic.twitter.com/1ORSBz0npe— Danielle WBRZ ?? (@DJacksonTV) August 10, 2018
