55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tania Mallet, Bond girl in 'Goldfinger,' dies

2 hours 26 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, April 01 2019 Apr 1, 2019 April 01, 2019 8:58 AM April 01, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: TMZ

Reports say Tania Mallet, who played Tilly Masterson alongside Sean Connery in "Goldfinger," has died. She was 77.

The official "James Bond" Twitter account confirmed the information, USA Today reports.

 

In an interview in 2003, Mallet addressed the idea that her character in "Goldfinger" was the "first really strong female character to appear on screen with Bond."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days