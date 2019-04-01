Tania Mallet, Bond girl in 'Goldfinger,' dies

Photo: TMZ

Reports say Tania Mallet, who played Tilly Masterson alongside Sean Connery in "Goldfinger," has died. She was 77.

The official "James Bond" Twitter account confirmed the information, USA Today reports.

We are very sorry to hear that Tania Mallet who played Tilly Masterson in GOLDFINGER has passed away. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/gMkqqheGJ7 — James Bond (@007) March 31, 2019

In an interview in 2003, Mallet addressed the idea that her character in "Goldfinger" was the "first really strong female character to appear on screen with Bond."