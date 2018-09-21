81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office employee arrested for domestic battery

3 hours 52 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 September 21, 2018 12:50 PM September 21, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

AMITE - An employee with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has been fired amid domestic abuse allegations.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, 37-year-old Steven Russell was arrested Thursday afternoon. He is charged with domestic battery, simple criminal damage, and aggravated second-degree battery for an incident that occurred in Roseland on Wednesday.

At the time the crime was committed, Russell was employed at the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. He has since been terminated, according to a spokesperson.

The sheriff's office has released limited info on the arrest.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days