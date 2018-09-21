Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office employee arrested for domestic battery

AMITE - An employee with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has been fired amid domestic abuse allegations.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, 37-year-old Steven Russell was arrested Thursday afternoon. He is charged with domestic battery, simple criminal damage, and aggravated second-degree battery for an incident that occurred in Roseland on Wednesday.

At the time the crime was committed, Russell was employed at the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. He has since been terminated, according to a spokesperson.

The sheriff's office has released limited info on the arrest.