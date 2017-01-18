Tangipahoa program aims to help teens, young adults return to school

HAMMOND - A program in Tangipahoa Parish will soon help teenagers and young adults who left school before earning a diploma.

The Tangipahoa Parish Graduation Alliance is an initiative for people between the ages of 14 and 20 who don’t yet have a high school diploma or GED. Students are paired with a mentor, 24/7 tutors and a local advocate to help them overcome personal obstacles.

The program is free and provides students with a laptop to use for coursework.

“We give our students everything they need to reach their graduation goal,” Program Manager Jessica Cain said. “All we’re asking for in return is that they work hard and refuse to give up.”

The open house meeting will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 19 at Hammond High Magnet School. Students, family members and supporters are encouraged to come, ask questions and pick up information about enrollment.