Latest Weather Blog
Tangipahoa Parish to receive additional FEMA money for property elevations, acquisitions
AMITE- Tangipahoa Parish has received an additional FEMA grant to fund eight more property elevations and acquisitions.
Parish President Robby Miller said the grant will bring the total of FEMA-funded property elevations and acquisitions to almost 40 homes in the parish since the 2016 floods. According to the release, most of the properties that were elevated flooded at least twice during the past natural disasters.
The release also states that in most cases the selected properties are funded by FEMA at either 75 percent of the cost of the construction elevation or 75 percent of the market value to purchase the property if it has experienced multiple flood events.
Officials say that during the past three years, the parish was able to bring more than $5,000,000 in federal FEMA funding for qualified applications through the program.
