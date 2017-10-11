70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office to increase roadway patrols

1 hour 10 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, October 11 2017 Oct 11, 2017 October 11, 2017 6:57 AM October 11, 2017 in News
By: Josh Jackson

HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office will look to reduce the amount of accidents on Louisiana roadways. 

According to a news release, TPSO was awarded a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to conduct additional traffic safety enforcement. 

The grant will allow more deputies to conduct more sobriety checkpoints as well as impaired driving patrols, speed enforcement checks and seatbelt enforcement checks. 

TPSO will also participate in the Click It or Ticket and Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaigns. 

