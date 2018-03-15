Tangipahoa Parish receives federal grant to raise flooded properties

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - FEMA has approved Tangipahoa Parish's

application for funds to elevate 10 previously flooded properties.

According to a release from the Tangipahoa Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management, the project entails elevating all of the structures about the FEMA-designated base flood elevation.

Approximately $930,000 of the $1,240,740 bill will be paid through the federal grant.

According to parish officials, this will help lower the cost of flood insurance for the homeowners.