Tangipahoa Parish opening warming centers this week

TANGIPAHOA PARISH- Officials have announced the opening of three warming shelters this upcoming week to battle freezing temperatures.

Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing for periods of 15 to 21 hours each day.

"These are extremely cold conditions that we typically do not experience in South Louisiana, and we are concerned that our residents are not equipped for four days of extended cold, as has been forecast," Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said.

The shelters will be at the following locations:

-Crossgate Church: 22494 Highway 190, Robert, LA 70455

-Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church: 40427 Martin Luther King Drive, Kentwood, LA 70444

-Tangipahoa Parish EOC/Saferoom 2nd Floor: 114 N. Laurel Street, Amite, LA 70422

These warming centers will be open starting New Year's Eve at 8 p.m. until Thursday, Jan. 4.