Tangipahoa Parish Clerk of Court has died

PONCHATOULA – The parish's clerk of court has died, news outlets in Tangipahoa Parish reported Monday evening.

Tangipahoa Parish Clerk of Court Julian Dufreche died Monday. Dufreche had colon cancer, the Daily Star reported.

Dufreche had been clerk of court since 2004. Before parish government, he was the mayor of Ponchatoula and had once time served on the city council there.

Earlier in 2016, Dufreche was involved in a boating accident and had been using a wheelchair to get around for several months, according to the Hammond newspaper.

****************

