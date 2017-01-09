57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tangipahoa Parish Clerk of Court has died

30 minutes 45 seconds ago January 09, 2017 Jan 9, 2017 Monday, January 09 2017 January 09, 2017 6:11 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

PONCHATOULA – The parish's clerk of court has died, news outlets in Tangipahoa Parish reported Monday evening.

Tangipahoa Parish Clerk of Court Julian Dufreche died Monday. Dufreche had colon cancer, the Daily Star reported.

Dufreche had been clerk of court since 2004. Before parish government, he was the mayor of Ponchatoula and had once time served on the city council there.

Earlier in 2016, Dufreche was involved in a boating accident and had been using a wheelchair to get around for several months, according to the Hammond newspaper.

****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days