Tangipahoa Parish announces school make-up days after freeze closures

TANGIPAHOA PARISH- The school district has announced calendar days to be made up during recent weather-related closures.

Mark Kolwe, Superintendent announced: "Due to inclement weather conditions, all of our schools have missed at least 4½ days since school started last August, and the Loranger and Kentwood schools have missed 5½ days. Our school calendar had more than 2½ days built in for emergency situations. In order to satisfy the number of required instructional minutes per school year, it was necessary to revise our current 2017-18 school calendar as follows:

-March 19 and May 24 will be full days of school for staff and students instead of professional development days as originally scheduled.

-May 25 will be a professional development day and all staff must report to work. This will be the last day for 9-month employees.

In addition to following the revised school calendar as listed above, beginning Feb. 1 and continuing through May 23, Loranger Elementary, Loranger Middle, Loranger High, O. W. Dillon Leadership Academy and Kentwood High Magnet Schools will add 5 minutes to each school day."