Tangipahoa: Litterers to pay in time as well as money

7 hours 39 minutes 58 seconds ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 September 02, 2018 1:07 PM September 02, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
HAMMOND, La. (AP) - People caught littering in one New Orleans-area parish will have to pay in both money and time, by picking up trash.
  
The Hammond Star reports that a first offense will bring a $75 fine plus 12 hours of community service in a litter abatement program, with a $500 fine and 24 hours picking up litter for a second offense.
  
The Tangipahoa Parish Council changed the ordinance Monday.
  
Until now, first-time litterers could choose between a $75 fine and eight hours of community service, with a choice between $500 and 16 hours for a second offense.
  
Parish Litter Coordinator Ginger Tastet says the parish has been lax about enforcing the ordinance, but that is going to change.
