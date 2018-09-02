Tangipahoa: Litterers to pay in time as well as money

HAMMOND, La. (AP) - People caught littering in one New Orleans-area parish will have to pay in both money and time, by picking up trash.

The Hammond Star reports that a first offense will bring a $75 fine plus 12 hours of community service in a litter abatement program, with a $500 fine and 24 hours picking up litter for a second offense.

The Tangipahoa Parish Council changed the ordinance Monday.

Until now, first-time litterers could choose between a $75 fine and eight hours of community service, with a choice between $500 and 16 hours for a second offense.

Parish Litter Coordinator Ginger Tastet says the parish has been lax about enforcing the ordinance, but that is going to change.