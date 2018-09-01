Tangipahoa jailer fired after fight with offender

AMITE - The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office has fired a jailer after he fought with an offender in the parish jail.

The jailer, Charles Grimes, was invited by the offender, Christopher Brewer, to a one-on-one fight on Aug. 20 and Grimes accepted, Tangipahoa Sherriff Daniel Edwards said.

Brewer told detectives he "provoked" Grimes by saying "why can't we f--- off somewhere, fight...where nobody can press charges." Grimes acknowledged he shouldn't have accepted the invitation to fight.

Both men refused to file any criminal charges, but the investigative material will be forwarded to the District Attorney who has the power to indict either party through a Grand Jury.