56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tangipahoa Deputies searching for suspect connected to fatal shooting

5 hours 13 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, December 06 2018 Dec 6, 2018 December 06, 2018 7:23 AM December 06, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND, La- The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's office is searching for a man in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Chole Dr. near S. Range Rd.

The incident happened Wednesday night around 11:00 p.m. 22-year-old Tyreyon Garner was killed due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities believe 36-year-old Christopher Orlando Bell is connected to the murder.

Bell is described as a bald black male, about 6' tall and 195 pounds. He has multiple tattoos and was last seen wearing grey pants, a sweatshirt, and black shoes. Deputies say Bell is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days