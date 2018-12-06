Tangipahoa Deputies searching for suspect connected to fatal shooting

HAMMOND, La- The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's office is searching for a man in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Chole Dr. near S. Range Rd.

The incident happened Wednesday night around 11:00 p.m. 22-year-old Tyreyon Garner was killed due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities believe 36-year-old Christopher Orlando Bell is connected to the murder.

Bell is described as a bald black male, about 6' tall and 195 pounds. He has multiple tattoos and was last seen wearing grey pants, a sweatshirt, and black shoes. Deputies say Bell is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.