Tangipahoa crash claims life of 29-year-old Greenwell Springs woman

TANGIPAHOA PARISH- A 29-year-old woman was killed early Wednesday morning on I-55.

Grace Dianne Magee of Greenwell Springs, Louisiana died Wednesday morning in a car accident on I-55 south of LA 440.

51-year-old Joni Dianne Magee was driving a 2000 Toyota pickup truck northbound on I-55 when her vehicle was hit from behind by an 18-wheeler driven by 29-year-old Dustin M. Curran.

Magee's vehicle overturned and impacted several trees. None of the occupants in the Toyota truck were properly restrained at the time of the crash. Grace Magee was in the front passenger seat when she was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office.

Other passengers in the Toyota, including a nine-month-old child, as well as the driver, Joni Magee, all sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was properly restrained and unharmed. He provided Troopers with a voluntary breath sample, which showed no amounts of alcohol present. Speed is considered a contributing factor in this crash.

Curran was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for Following too Closely, Negligent Homicide & three counts of Negligent Injuring. Any additional charges will be forwarded to the Tangipahoa Parish District Attorney’s Office.