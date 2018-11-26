TAMU fined for storming field after win over LSU; SEC still investigating post-game scuffle

COLLEGE STATION - The Southeastern Conference confirmed Monday that Texas A&M is being fined after fans ran onto the field following the Aggies' 74-72 overtime win over LSU Saturday.

A release from the SEC says the university incurred a fine of $50,000 for the on-field celebration, which came after seven overtime periods in the conference's highest scoring game of all time. The fine is the school's first under the SEC's current policy.

LSU was fined $100,000 for storming the field after an upset of #2 Georgia last month. That fine was considerably more expensive due to it being LSU's second violation of the SEC rule.

In addition, the conference says it is still in contact with the schools over the reported altercation that took place on the field after the game involving LSU's Kevin Faulk.

Reports say Faulk became embroiled in the fight after a member of the Aggies coaching staff allegedly punched LSU analyst Steve Kragthorpe. Faulk reportedly stepped up to defend Kragthorpe, who suffers from Parkinson's disease. The Advocate cites sources saying the man who punched Kragthorpe is the nephew of Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher, but the university has not confirmed his identity at this point.