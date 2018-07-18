Tall order: Shaq pays for man's birthday dinner at BR restaurant

Photo: Facebook

BATON ROUGE - A man celebrating his birthday at a local restaurant got a full meal courtesy of an LSU legend.

Chris Plant posted about his encounter on Facebook. Plant says he and nine other people were celebrating his birthday at Texas de Brazil in Baton Rouge when a tall stranger made his way over to their table.

The patrons soon recognized the man as Shaquille O'Neal, the famous NBA and LSU basketball player. Not only did he say hello to everyone taking part in the birthday dinner, but Plant says the hall-of-famer offered to pay for the whole meal.

O'Neal played for LSU from '89 to '92 before moving on to his stellar career in the NBA.