Tall grass dangerous to drivers, frustrating to homeowner

SCOTLANDVILLE - A man is wondering what he has to do to get his ditch cleaned out and cleared of tall grass. Albert Francis has been calling the City-Parish for two and a half months, and Monday he decided to call 2 On Your Side's Brittany Weiss.

"You can't see nothing but grass," said Francis. "It's a shame."

Francis says he's lived in his Scotlandville home on Pembroke Ave. and 70th Ave for five decades. This isn't the first time he's had an issue with tall grass growing and filling the drainage ditch that runs along the street he lives on.

"I'm a taxpayer, I've been here for 50 years and we can't get anyone out here and take care of their responsibility," he said. "We have a problem."

In the past, he's taken care of the issue himself but says he shouldn't have to. Most recently, Francis first called to report the issue to the City-Parish 311 call center on May 14. The tall grass now stands about six feet high and it's growing through the fence into his property.

With the tall weeds come rodents. Francis says he's already seen snakes and mice.

"We have little mice coming into the house because they can't keep this thing clean," he said.

Monday morning, 2 On Your Side contacted the City-Parish. It confirms the initial request was inspected on May 18, and a crew noted the grass needs to be cut in the ditches. The City-Parish says a landscape team is working to complete the request Monday evening or first thing Tuesday morning.