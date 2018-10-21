Tales of paranormal activity surrounding the Old State Capitol

BATON ROUGE- Tales of paranormal activity throughout Louisiana have been passed down through the decades, some of those hauntings right here in Baton Rouge including at the Old State Capitol

“We get it all the time. It's the first question we get from school kids when they enter the building. Is the building haunted,” said Mary Durusau

As all hallow's eve arrives each year, the tales of ghost sightings seem to flutter from floor to floor.

“We've had security guards see motion detectors go off with no explanation, who have heard sounds, occasionally you hear a door slam,” said Durusau.

Durusau has heard them all, but are they true? Let's start with the death of Pierre Couvillion, a state senator in the 1800s. Word is after an impassioned speech in the Senate chambers Couvillion dropped dead from a heart attack and never left.

“People have said they smell cigar smoke, people said they've heard footsteps in the chambers,” said Durusau.

As spooky as that sounds, the story is false.

“The truth of the matter is Pierre might not have wanted to leave the Legislature, but he did not die here, as people have thought. He died at home in his bed in Avoyelles Parish,” said Durusau.

Arguably the most accurate story of afterlife activity at the Old State Capitol involves Governor Henry Allen. He fled Louisiana after the Civil War and died in Mexico. His body was then moved to New Orleans and has since made its way back to the grounds where he is finally resting in peace.

“Governor Allen's been very quiet, and bless his heart he's been moved so many times he probably happy to be in one spot,” said Durusau.

Whether you believe any of these spirited stories, is up to you, but it may mean going ghost hunting for yourself.