Tailgaters converge on LSU ahead of first home game

BATON ROUGE - Tailgating season is here and LSU fans are ready.

"First home game, glad to be here," said Terry Broussard.

Saturday's match-up between LSU and Southeastern brought people to Baton Rouge from all around Louisiana. For many, tailgating is a tradition that's been going on for years.

"We'll, we've been doing this for at least a decade," said Scott Martin.

A walk around the LSU Parade Grounds shows a slight change. Half of the grounds are surrounded by yellow rope. Signs say the area is reserved for approved LSU student organizations tailgates. Tailgaters must have a wristband to gain entry and are not allowed to bring alcohol inside the area. Culinary Productions is catering the event, providing concessions and alcohol for purchase. William Wells of Culinary Productions says the company will be catering each home game this year.

"Something new for them, something new for us," said Wells. "We're trying to all come together and make it nice for everybody."

Fans are happy to back at LSU celebrating their Tigers.