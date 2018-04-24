Tabasco celebrating 150 anniversary with limited edition sauce

AVERY ISLAND - It has been 150 years since Edmund Mcllhenny produced the first batch of Tabasco Original Red Pepper Sauce.

In honor of the anniversary, the Tabasco company is selling a limited edition 'Diamond Reserve' sauce.

The company says its sauce is made from a selection of the finest Tabasco peppers on Avery Island. The peppers are picked for their superior color, texture, and robustness.

According to the site, the peppers are mashed with a small amount of salt, then aged, some for up to fifteen years, and blended with sparkling white wine vinegar. The resulting sauce is said to have complexity while maintaining the signature flavor of Tabasco.

The 6 oz bottle is available for $34.