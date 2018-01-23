63°
Tabasco, 19th century comic opera, for New Orleans 300th

6 hours 55 minutes 9 seconds ago Tuesday, January 23 2018 Jan 23, 2018 January 23, 2018 8:10 AM January 23, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The New Orleans Opera Association Facebook
NEW ORLEANS- Love, hate and hot sauce are themes of a 19th century comic opera being produced this week as a kickoff to New Orleans' 300th anniversary. It's also the 150th anniversary for Tabasco sauce and the New Orleans Opera's 75th.
  
"Tabasco: a Burlesque Opera" had been stuck in an attic for more than a century when New Orleans-area conductor Paul Mauffray began searching for it in 2009. His search was sparked by finding a touring company's program in archives for the New Orleans Opera and its predecessors.
  
Mauffray says he hadn't realized the hot sauce was that old. He learned that the manufacturer, McIlhenny Co., had sponsored the original tour.
  
The company also underwrote the current production - the first staging of the complete work since 1894.

