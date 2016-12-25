T'was the flood before Christmas

BATON ROUGE - With Christmas just two days away, WBRZ viewer Maudeen C'Belle, sent in a poem guaranteed to lift your holiday spirits.

The poem recreates the classic "T'was the Night Before Christmas" with a flood survivor twist, as many residents still repairing their homes manage to keep their Christmas spirits bright.

Maudeen is not a flood survivor herself, but she tells WBRZ that she works at an area building supply store and hears emotional stories daily from flood survivors who manage to remain thankful through the devastation.

Leave a comment below with your favorite line from the poem.

Merry Christmas from Maudeen C'Belle and your WBRZ News 2 crew!

T'was the flood before Christmas

And all through the house

Every creature was stirring

Get OUTTA here MOUSE

The drywall was hung with the tenderest of care

Knowing that one day they’d actually live there

The cabinets were ordered only 8 months to wait

Gotta get more of that big ol’ rat bait

And oh yes the windows are ready to hang

Only 4 months in the making? That’s fast! Dang!

The kids they’re resilient and have only one thought

If they can’t be good—just don’t get caught

Santa is coming! He’s almost on his way

But how will he find us? Does he know where we stay?

Up north Santa may come down the chimney all right

But round here it’s different and more different tonight

Dad won’t be asking for no more power tools this year

And mom just wants all of her precious family near

On sweatpants, on paint brush, on hammer, and drill

Now Comet (the cleanser), no insurance payment still !?!

Some dinner, a few presents with children all smiles

Some doors, baseboards, and the floor has new tiles

Yes this year is different but one we will remember

And we should be through all of this by NEXT December

To the ones who have helped us we wish you the best

Our old friends and new ones who worked without rest

As we make new memories the old ones shine bright

Merry Christmas to all and to all GOOD NIGHT!