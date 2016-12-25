Latest Weather Blog
T'was the flood before Christmas
BATON ROUGE - With Christmas just two days away, WBRZ viewer Maudeen C'Belle, sent in a poem guaranteed to lift your holiday spirits.
The poem recreates the classic "T'was the Night Before Christmas" with a flood survivor twist, as many residents still repairing their homes manage to keep their Christmas spirits bright.
Maudeen is not a flood survivor herself, but she tells WBRZ that she works at an area building supply store and hears emotional stories daily from flood survivors who manage to remain thankful through the devastation.
Merry Christmas from Maudeen C'Belle and your WBRZ News 2 crew!
And all through the house
Every creature was stirring
Get OUTTA here MOUSE
The drywall was hung with the tenderest of care
Knowing that one day they’d actually live there
The cabinets were ordered only 8 months to wait
Gotta get more of that big ol’ rat bait
And oh yes the windows are ready to hang
Only 4 months in the making? That’s fast! Dang!
The kids they’re resilient and have only one thought
If they can’t be good—just don’t get caught
Santa is coming! He’s almost on his way
But how will he find us? Does he know where we stay?
Up north Santa may come down the chimney all right
But round here it’s different and more different tonight
Dad won’t be asking for no more power tools this year
And mom just wants all of her precious family near
On sweatpants, on paint brush, on hammer, and drill
Now Comet (the cleanser), no insurance payment still !?!
Some dinner, a few presents with children all smiles
Some doors, baseboards, and the floor has new tiles
Yes this year is different but one we will remember
And we should be through all of this by NEXT December
To the ones who have helped us we wish you the best
Our old friends and new ones who worked without rest
As we make new memories the old ones shine bright
Merry Christmas to all and to all GOOD NIGHT!