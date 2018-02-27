T'Challa or Zulu? New Orleans zoo naming baby giraffe

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The zoo in New Orleans is taking votes whether to name its baby giraffe T'Challa, the given name of the comic book and movie superhero Black Panther, or Zulu, a southern African ethnic group and popular Mardi Gras parade krewe.

The Audubon Nature Institute created the poll Monday on Facebook. By Tuesday morning, nearly 2,000 people had voted.

Those who also posted comments seemed to favor Zulu.

Some of those for T'Challa noted that the Audubon Zoo had already named an animal Zulu. King Zulu the white Bengal tiger was euthanized last year at age 20.

The giraffe was born Jan. 9 at the Audubon Species Survival Center on New Orleans' west bank. The zoo says he's doing well and has joined the rest of the herd of reticulated giraffes.