Syria talks end in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan - Syria's government envoy says discussions in Kazakhstan have succeeded in consolidating a cease-fire, and have paved way for further peace talks.



The talks between the Damascus government and rebel factions have wrapped up, with Russia, Turkey and Iran striking a deal on a three-way mechanism to consolidate the country's nearly month-old cease-fire.



Kazakhstan's foreign minister read a statement today, saying the three countries will use their "influence" to strengthen the truce. He also says the three nations will continue their joint efforts in fighting the Islamic State group and the al-Qaida affiliate in Syria.



It also calls for Syria's rebels to separate from the al-Qaida-linked group known as Fatah al-Sham.