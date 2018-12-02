81°
Synagogue will hold Hannukah ceremony at mass shooting site

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: CNN

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A public Menorah lighting will be held outside a Pittsburgh synagogue where 11 people were killed during a mass shooting in October.
 
The ceremony at the Tree of Life synagogue is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Sunday. Coming five weeks after the Oct. 27 massacre, synagogue officials say it will provide the community with an opportunity to honor the dead and mark Hanukkah's theme of survival.
 
Authorities say suspected shooter Robert Bowers raged against Jews during and after the shooting, which was the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the U.S. Bowers remains jailed without bail and has pleaded not guilty to numerous murder and hate crime charges.

