Synagogue shooting suspect leaves hospital

5 hours 48 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, October 29 2018 Oct 29, 2018 October 29, 2018 9:32 AM October 29, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A spokeswoman says the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect has been released from the hospital.

Stephanie Waite of Allegheny Health Network says Robert Bowers was released Monday morning from Allegheny General Hospital. Bowers traded gunfire with police during Saturday's massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue and was shot multiple times.

He underwent surgery and survived. Bowers is due in federal court Monday afternoon. Authorities say he expressed hatred toward Jews during the rampage and in later comments to police.

