Symposium on American food, hospitality set for New Orleans

Photo: NOLA.com

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A symposium set for September in New Orleans will focus on the past, present and future of food and hospitality in America.

The New Orleans-based Commander's Family of Restaurants says in a news release that the Sept. 17 symposium will include discussions on the growth of American cuisine. Topics also include hospitality, technology, women in the restaurant industry and cocktail culture.

The event is billed as a celebration of the 125th anniversary of Commander's Palace restaurant in New Orleans. It's also a revival of the American Cuisine and Hospitality Symposium hosted in 1983 by Ella Brennan. Brennan, who died in May at age 92, bought Commander's in 1969 and is credited with turning it into a nationally known, critically acclaimed restaurant.