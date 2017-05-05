Symbolic live oak removed from Watson school

WATSON – A massive live oak tree outside the future Live Oak Junior High will be removed Friday, after officials named it a safety hazard earlier this week.

Watson School Board member Kelle Dickerson told the Advocate that the tree was dying from the inside despite thousands of dollars spent to save it.

#happeningnow oldest oak tree at Live Oak High School in Watson is getting cut down. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/goIyk16kYm — Taylor Evans WBRZ (@taylorevansnews) May 5, 2017

Arborist have warned that the tree is a hazard that “could kill someone.”

“The cables that are holding the limbs are over stressed and about to break,” Jason Badon wrote to school officials in April. “It is too dangerous to have on school property where students will walk.”

Arborist Jason Badon told me the limb he's holding is dead and is a danger to people. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/OQDvcwGhiF — Taylor Evans WBRZ (@taylorevansnews) May 5, 2017

Dickerson said that students will hold a fundraiser in the upcoming fall semester to buy a new oak tree which will be planted in a special dedication ceremony.