Symbol of Hope: Denham Springs football wants to win for community after flood

Denham Springs, LA - "The biggest thing that we saw was from the aerial, the DS stood out. It was like a symbol of hope almost like we're still going to have football. It just really made me want to give the community something to look forward to."

Senior quarterback Cameron Feucht is always looking forward and looking down field. As a leader in the huddle, he leads his teammates back on to the field that was under water one year ago, showing his classmates, neighbors, friends and family in these stands that football here is back and better than ever.

"And that's the idea, for the football program to be the face of the rebuilding of the community so people can come to a game on Friday night and not have to worry about where am I going to live tomorrow or what am I going to do tomorrow. They can focus on enjoying a football game here at Denham Springs," says Head Coach Bill Conides.

But the Jackets quarterback and the Feucht family is one of those families waiting to see where they'll live next. Now it's in a trailer here off highway 1032, where they hope to soon start building their new home.

But home for Cameron and his teammates, is this field this fall.

"We can use football to help them get away from that and to overcome adversity and how to overcome adversity on a friday night. If you're down 14-0 in the first quarter and you've survived a flood, being down 14-0 isn't a big deal."

"We've been through something real, it's like on Friday nights, you're going to have adversity and have to pick your teammate up when he's on the ground but when you've done that in real life, whenever somebody has lost something and you've gone to help them, you can trust that guy on and off the field," says Feucht.

A field that still stands as a symbol for hope that field that brings young men together.

The Yellow Jackets are just 3 weeks away from their home opener vs. Hammond on September 1st.

A game that was cancelled because of the flood one year ago, so it should be a special Friday night for this team and community to kick off the 2017 season.