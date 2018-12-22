Sylvia's Toys for Christmas gifts nearly 3,000 children

BATON ROUGE- Bags filled with gifts, tons of smiles and even the bishop all coming together to make a special giveaway for Baton Rouge Children.

“We came here to see Santa and get some toys,” said a few kids at the event.

With Christmas just a few days away, hundreds of children now have gifts to put under the tree, and it’s all thanks to everyone that donated to Sylvia’s Toys for Christmas.

“It means the world, and you can measure the success today at Saint Vincent De Paul for this event from Sylvia's smile, the bishop's smile, and most of all the smile on the children's faces. You can see their excitement,” said Michael Acaldo of St. Vincent De Paul.

Slyvia's Toys for Christmas collected more than 56 hundred toys, which is nearly 3 thousand gifts for area kids and it's a blessing to many of the families.