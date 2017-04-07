Swedish Police say several dead, several injured after truck crash

Image: TheLocal.Se

STOCKHOLM - Swedish police say there are several dead and several injured after a truck ran into a crowd of people in downtown Stockholm.



In a statement Friday, they said that they cannot exclude this is an act of terror based on other events in Europe.



Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, who was returning to Stockholm from central Sweden, said that everything indicates it was "a terror attack."

Norwegian police, who are normally unarmed, have decided to allow officers in some major cities to carry weapons following the apparent attack in the center of the Swedish capital.



Oslo Police spokeswoman Marita Aune confirmed to The Associated Press that officers in Oslo will begin to carry weapons with immediate effect.



Several people are believed to have been killed and several others injured after the lorry ran into a crowd of people on a pedestrian street in central Stockholm.



