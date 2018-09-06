Swastikas spray-painted outside synagogue in St. Tammany Parish

Photo: Mandeville Police Department

MANDEVILLE - Police on the Northshore are investigating after anti-Semitic graffiti was found outside a Jewish place of worship.

According to the Mandeville Police Department, officers were called to the Northshore Jewish Congregation on the Causeway approach Wednesday after the act of vandalism was discovered.

Photos show swastikas and the phrase "synagogue of Satan" spray-painted on the side of the building. Police say they're investigating the incident as a potential hate crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mandeville Police Department at (985) 626-9711.