Swamp People's Randy Edwards dies in fatal crash

Photo: The Advocate

BAYOU SORREL- Bright yellow caution tape marks the spot, where 35-year old Randy Edwards crashed his Chevy pickup and died.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning, on Highway 75-in Bayou Sorrel.

The reality tv personality was featured on the History Channel's Swamp People, that depicts how folks make a living on the rivers, bayous, and swamps of Iberville Parish.

Bayou Sorrel EMT, Nicholas Cazalot, was first on the scene of the accident.

"When I got on the scene yesterday morning, I saw a vehicle rolled over. Upside down, 4-tires up in the air," said Cazalot.

"Randy was a good person." Ganaway knew Edwards and says he leaves behind a wife and three young children, Ganaway says the Edwards family was well known, before the tv show," said Family friend, Suzette Ganaway.

"A lot of people liked him, he had a lot of friends, People cared about him," said Ganaway.

According to the accident report, Edwards was ejected from his pick up, when he slammed into this utility pole.

When EMT's arrived at the scene, there was nothing they could do for Edwards. He was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead.

Toxicology tests have been ordered because authorities suspect the tv star was impaired while driving the vehicle.